She Lost Everything to Addiction — Now She’s Rebuilding for Her Kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It all began in 2021, when Nallely Valadez lost a close friend in a tragic car accident. Grief quickly turned to alcohol — and what started as a way to cope spiraled into full-blown addiction.

Nallely Valadez:“I started drinking, fell deep into it. I lost a lot—my house, my cars. I even gave my kids to my mom.”At rock bottom, she knew something had to change — not just for herself, but for her six children.

Nallely Valadez:“If I was still in my addiction, I wouldn’t be able to see my star running back running the ball for the Wasco Tigers. I wouldn’t see my Bengals varsity quarterback out there. You know, it’s my kids—I have six beautiful kids.”Nallely began her recovery at Capistrano, a women’s recovery home, completing 130 days of treatment. Now in sober living, she proudly celebrates her sobriety date: November 13th.

Her recovery is supported by Bakersfield Recovery Services, where about one-third of their 150 patients are dealing with alcohol addiction.

Andrew Larid, Director of Operations:“You might notice a family member becoming secretive—maybe hiding alcohol or lying about their use. Sometimes, they just avoid their loved ones altogether.”Nallely admits she was once that person. But with the unwavering support of her children and family, she found the strength to turn her life around.

Nallely Valadez:“I’m proud of where I am now. With addiction comes a lot of lies and hurt. You don’t care who you hurt—you don’t even care about yourself. But now, I put myself first because I have to be okay to help anybody else.”And her advice for those afraid to ask for help?

Nallely Valadez:“It’s scary to come and get help—it’s the unknown. But it’s also scary being out on the streets, not knowing what’s going to happen to you the next day.”



