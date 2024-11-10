'She was a lion that roared' Vigil held for 18-year-old Bakersfield resident struck by car

Video shows Analisa Lopez's friends and family lighting candles to remember the woman they referred to as kind and unique. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the sun set on Beach park, a crowd formed.

“She was just like her zodiac, a Leo, so she was a lion that roared,” said Angela Lopez, Analisa’s mother.

Angela Lopez is the mother of Eighteen year-old Analisa Lopez, who on October 31 was struck by multiple cars after skateboarding on the Westside Parkway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, friends and family wore purple - her favorite color.

“She always took pictures of the sunsets, she always did, whether she was at the beach, at home, or traveling,” said Rosemary Rivas.

Rivas is Lopez’s grandmother and she told me that Lopez had liked to skateboard and watch the sun set.

“She was a very fun outgoing down to earth person,” Deserie Hernandez said.

Deserie Hernandez is Lopez’s aunt - - who said she is still in shock.

“It’s been devastating, it's devastating, it's unreal, it's like a dream.”

Dozens of people came, lighting candles and remembering Lopez - and looking to honor her.

“With us, we’re trying to get a tattoo for her, right here. It's one she had already, we are trying to get that as a memory of her. Every time we see it we'll think of her,” said Dominic, one of Lopez's friends.

The people I spoke with said she was one of a kind -

“She was a very special person, there was no-one like her,” her friend Kailey said.

“I’d say very energetic and creative, she was very different from many people,” said her friend Zeni.

Tears came to the eyes of those at the vigil as they remembered Lopez.

“She was loved, and so many people loved her and they are going to continue to love her,” Angela Lopez said.

Those in attendance wrote messages to remember.

Hernandez said she'll remember Lopez when she watches the sun set.

“It’s like she’s shining down on us now. Every time we see it we are going to think of her."

“Hug your babies tight because you never know the last time you are going to hug your baby," Angela Lopez said.

