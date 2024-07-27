Sheriff discusses Newsom's executive order on homeless encampments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local officials are reviewing Governor Newsom’s new order cracking down on homeless encampment, and many are pointing to law enforcement and the criminal justice system to address the issue.



“When the governor orders you to move encampments, where do you move them to?” asked Sheriff Donny Youngblood as we discussed the latest executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom.

“If you're not, don't have a plan to where you move them to, then really, you're just creating another problem," Youngblood said.

The City of Bakersfield responded to the new order stating, “...The challenge we face is a lack of accountability in the criminal justice and mental health systems. Our community still needs jail beds, detox, and sober living beds to divert individuals from jail..."

“The City’s statement is somewhat true, we need to do a lot of different things." said Youngblood.

He said when it comes to the order they don’t have all the resources and staffing to respond to certain homeless issues. Youngblood pointing to part of the order which calls for collection, labeling and storage of property collected at a removal site.

“A deputy in the Kern River Valley who may be on a loan if he takes one homeless person, itemizes their stuff, bring it, brings it to Bakersfield to book it. They're gone for an entire shift, which leaves the Kern River valley without a deputy," he said.

He also stated that the order puts a burden on their jails, as well as our homeless shelters and navigation centers.

Youngblood said currently their jail houses over 1,700 but less than a hundred are non-violent offenders. Which is why when someone comes in with for a quality of life crime, they can’t hold them for long.

“It's either released them or a violent felon," he said.

The City responded to the executive order stating not much will change in Bakersfield as policies in place already address many of the suggestions from the governor. City Rapid Response teams last year cleared 4,555 encampments. The Brundage Lane Navigation Center moved 600 people off the streets and place 365 into permanent housing.

Youngblood said when it comes to criminal offenders they're doing what they can.

“If you recall, the City said they had 10 frequent-flyers that were committing 90% of the offenses we agreed to house those 10 and the City is we've done that," he said. "We have those 10 that they brought in asked us to keep, and we've kept kept them. That doesn't solve the problem. There's others. It's not just 10, it's quite a bit more than that.”

In terms of open beds with KCSO, Youngblood said they have around 350 beds, but would need around 40 additional deputies to be able to manage those.

“Even offered our jail for the city to open their own jail but they want no part of that," he said. "And I don’t blame them because it’s not a good plan."

When it comes to the City of Bakersfield’s Impact Unit, Police Cheif Greg Terry said that on average they make 200 arrests a month. Out of those, 89% are released within 3 to 12 hours.

