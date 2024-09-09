'Shotgun' Tom Kelly reflects on his career and new book

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Alongside his early TV fame and decades of radio success, 'Shotgun' Tom Kelly has now become an author with his book All I Wanna Do Is Play the Hits.



'Shotgun' Tom Kelly began his TV career at 23ABC in Bakersfield during the 1970s.

The book includes QR codes linking to videos from his career, including the moment he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Stevie Wonder.

The book shares stories like Kelly giving President Reagan one of his iconic Smokey the Bear hats.

Shotgun Tom Kelly, the well known radio and TV host, began his rise to fame right here on the airwaves of 23ABC back in the 1970s. Now, he’s sharing the remarkable story of his career in a new book, as he tells me all he wants to do is play the hits.

“Here’s when I was Nemo the Clown back in 1970,” Tom says, reminiscing about his early days during a visit to the station.

“KERO is very important to me because this is my very first television job. Bakersfield was very good to me,” he continues.

In those early days, he was a part of Words A Poppin, a nationally syndicated show that earned two Emmys.

Tom Irwin, better known as Shotgun Tom Kelly, spoke with me about the new book he co authored with Neil Ross, which he says is packed with the highs and lows of his journey.

“In the book, I actually got to go to the White House and give Ronald Reagan one of my trademark Smokey the Bear hats,” Tom says, recounting one of the highlights of his career.

The book also explores the challenges he faced. “The police raided my house, 750 videos seized in a murder probe. If you want to hear more about it, you have to get the book,” he teases.

His career eventually took him to Hollywood, where he spent 20 years at K-EARTH 101 and became a household name.

“I was the voice of America’s Most Wanted. Today, you have been responsible for 951 captures, this is America’s Most Wanted.” Tom recounts, channeling the voice that made him famous.

He adds that the book is an easy read, enhanced with QR codes that link to videos from his storied career.

“I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hover your phone over the QR code, and you’ll see me with Stevie Wonder on Hollywood Blvd,” Tom shares.

Even after a long and successful career, he’s still doing what he loves. “I’m 75 years old and still in broadcasting, Raquel. Isn’t that amazing? I should be retired, but I can’t retire, I don’t want to.”

Although there won’t be a book signing in Bakersfield, fans can meet him in San Diego on Friday, September 13th. The book is also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s website.

