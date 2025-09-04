Signal that is seen but not heard: Open Palm, Tuck Thumb, Trap Thumb

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A signal that was created in 2020 has saved lives thanks to social media. This signal recently saved a woman in Alhambra, CA from her captor. Community members speak on what they use to stay safe.



Last week, a woman was sexually assaulted on this block in downtown Bakersfield during daylight hours. To help avoid being a victim of a crime, there is a hand signal anyone can use in public to call for help. And it could save a life.

The signal for Help was developed in 2020 by the Canadian Women's Foundation and quickly spread online. Community members now use this discreet gesture to silently ask someone nearby for assistance.

Lauren Skidmore CEO of the Open Door Network said "Women should always be aware of their surroundings. They need to make sure they identify what's going on around them, they aren't on their phones. They aren't engaged in conversations where they can't hear things around them. Of course, have a friend with them at all times if possible. There are some signals that we are all learning again. Something that has been going on for a few years now, relating to domestic violence. Essentially it is your hand, turn in the thumb, and wrap your fingers around it in a fist motion.

Advocates say the signal has been used successfully in several cases. For example, authorities reported a recent incident in Alhambra, in Los Angeles county where a woman used the signal and was helped. In the Bakersfield case, a woman was sexually assaulted on the 1500 block of 24th street at around one pm last Friday.

This man, Javier Quintero of Long Beach was arrested. He was in court on Wednesday and is facing six felony counts including rape, kidnapping and robbery. Quintero is being held without bail. Residents say they take additional steps to protect themselves when they go out.

Brianna Cervantes Community Member said "It's honestly very important, I don't think anybody should be going out by themselves or without something that can help them if anything happened. Like pepper spray, pocketknife, or those alarms for your keys. If you don't take those precautions it can be easy for you to get hurt or taken by someone else."

Kharalli Siripane Community Member said "When I go out with my friends, I make sure I have at least two or three with me. I take pepper spray, and then when I head back to my car I always lock the doors right away. You never know if someone is watching you or creeping up on you so it's always best to lock the door."

The Open Door Network offers self-defense classes and other programs for people who have experienced domestic or sexual violence. There are also support networks at churches, hospitals, and other medical providers if you need help or someone to talk to.

"Women sometimes have these experiences, and they feel alone but there are a lot of support networks including at the Open Door Network we have numerous support groups that support women who faced domestic violence or sexual assault. Churches are great places to go, just as the hospitals and other medical providers are very knowledgeable about these situations. Don't be afraid to speak up." said Skidmore

Experts say that by spreading awareness of the Signal for Help and learning how to respond to it, we can all play a part in creating safer communities and supporting survivors.

