Sikh community marches 350 miles from Bakersfield to Sacramento

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Fearless for Justice March commemorates the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.



The march will start on October 9, 2024, in Bakersfield and end at the State Capitol in Sacramento on November 1st.

This event marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh Genocide, aiming to unite communities and seek justice.

Participants like Sarbgit Singh, who moved to California after the genocide, are walking daily to raise awareness and support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the last 40 years there's been a 350 plus mile march starting right here in Bakersfield and ending at the state capitol. The Sikh community is walking for justice, including for a genocide that happened 40 years ago.

In 1984 thousands from the Punjabi Sikh community were murdered throughout India according to the Sikh Coalition.

The Jakara Movement is a nonprofit and they are hosting the march to bring the community here in Bakersfield together.

Executive director for the Jakara Movement, Naindeep Singh, says, "the vast majority of the Sikh community here in the Central Valley especially here in Kern County are here as direct result of that political violence."

Sarbgit Singh is one of those who moved from Punjab India, to California, in 1991. He was only 19- years-old.

"I think a lot of them my age people got killed so I'm lucky to be here in this country." He said.

Sarbgit and many others are asking for justice and in doing so is participating in this march.

Sarbgit, says, "I plan to walk 5 or 6 miles every day till all the way to Sacramento."

Participants ask that even if you cant take part in the march to continue to spread support for the Sikh community.

Those marching plan to finish the journey on November 1st.

Jakara Movement Website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

