Skateboarding through chemotherapy

Zayden Depina, 15-year-old in Bakersfield who was diagnosed with B-cell acute Lymphoblastic leukemia and a rare chromosome.

15-year-old Zayden was diagnosed with B-cell acute Lymphoblastic leukemia (Philadelphia +) in October of 2022. His treatment journey has been marked by significant challenges, including chemotherapy, infections, pneumonia, liver failure, heart problems, and malnutrition, leading to extended hospital stays.

Skateboarding has been called a passion for some, an obsession for others and a lifestyle for those who live to ride. For 15-year-old Zayden Depina, it's all those things, and more, that not even cancer could stop.

“The one thing about skateboarding is you can’t be afraid to fall," Depina said, as he shredded across the pavement. The teen, now in remission, is finally home from the hospital.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions," he said, "Like my mom said I don’t go on track whatsoever."

That whirlwind starting last year when the family was on vacation in Disney World. After only a few days at the "Most Magical Place on Earth," Depina began feeling sick and experiencing leg pains. As the pain persisted, the family cut the trip short. Then after weeks of hospital visits they finally had their diagnosis.

"Blindsided," said Nichole Gomez, Depina's mother.

Depina was diagnosed with B-cell acute Lymphoblastic leukemia. While this type of cancer is common among children, Depina had a rare Philadelphia chromosome found only in about 2-3% of cases.

“For leukemia the goal is to get kids into remission after 30 days but Zayden didn’t meet that because of the Philadelphia chromosome," Gomez said.

Gomez, a single mother of three boys — one of whom was enlisted in the U.S. Space Force — had always put on a brave face, rarely asking for help. That was until now.

Having worked as a social worker, she had a good idea of where to start but that’s when she started noticing many support systems are geared towards smaller children. So she had to dig even deeper to find ways to support her teenage skater.

“With me being of course the only income, I need to swallow my pride and get some help," she said. “As a mom you always fight to do it all."

After spending months in the hospital, Gomez was able to connect to various organizations like Campaign One at a Timethat assisted them through the holidays.

As Depina's treatment continued, his mom started noticing the teen getting back to his old self. Thanks to the constant support, he finally got back onto his skateboard.

While they still have a long road to go, the journey is coming full circle as they hope to finally finish that trip to Disney World.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

