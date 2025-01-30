Watch Now
Slapshot: 23ABC sponsors Bakersfield Condors 'Youth Jersey' giveaway

The Condors host Toronto on 23ABC Youth Jersey Night. First 2,000 kids 12 and under get a replica jersey
The Bakersfield Condors will host Toronto on 23ABC Youth Jersey giveaway night, this Saturday, February 1st. The first 2,000 kids 12 and under get a replica Olivier Rodrigue jersey.
Posted
  • 23ABC sponsors 'Youth Jersey Giveaway' with the Bakersfield Condors on February 1st, 2025
  • The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, get an Olivier Rodrigue replica jersey
  • Condors host Toronto for the final time this regular season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

23 ABC is proud to sponsor the Condor's annual 'Youth Jersey' Giveaway on Saturday, February 1st when Bakersfield hosts Toronto at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The Condors are playing six home games in a row to start the 2nd half of the 2024-25 season. Bakersfield played the fewest number of games on home ice of any AHL team in the 1st half of this year.
Ryan Holt, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications, dropped by Studio B to talk about the team, the giveaway, and player updates so far.

