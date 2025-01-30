Slapshot: 23ABC sponsors Bakersfield Condors 'Youth Jersey' giveaway

23ABC sponsors 'Youth Jersey Giveaway' with the Bakersfield Condors on February 1st, 2025

The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, get an Olivier Rodrigue replica jersey

Condors host Toronto for the final time this regular season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

23 ABC is proud to sponsor the Condor's annual 'Youth Jersey' Giveaway on Saturday, February 1st when Bakersfield hosts Toronto at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The Condors are playing six home games in a row to start the 2nd half of the 2024-25 season. Bakersfield played the fewest number of games on home ice of any AHL team in the 1st half of this year.

Ryan Holt, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications, dropped by Studio B to talk about the team, the giveaway, and player updates so far.

