Small Business Saturday brings holiday shoppers to local stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Small Business Saturday brought increased foot traffic and revenue to local businesses as shoppers embraced the annual tradition of supporting independent retailers during the holiday season.

At The She Shed by The Peachy Pig in downtown Bakersfield, owner Kalae Paxson experienced the busy morning rush that has become synonymous with the shopping event.

"Brings in a lot of revenue for our store and also brings in a lot of new customers. Seems to be a good time of the year where people are out and about," Paxson said.

Paxson opened her business in December 2018 and has witnessed firsthand how the Saturday after Thanksgiving consistently draws new customers to her store.

"We get a lot of new customers on small business Saturday that seem to stick around once they come and experience our store and realize how much our store is always changing and it's a new experience every time they come," Paxson said.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 and became co-sponsored by the United States Small Business Administration in 2011. American Express reported that consumers spent $22 billion during Small Business Saturday in 2024.

For Lori Ambrose, this marked her first Small Business Saturday as a business owner. She opened HH Ranch Hey Hideaway two weeks ago and expressed excitement about participating in the event.

"Small business Saturday is really great because it gives us a chance to talk to the community, have the community come in," Ambrose said. "I know it's easy to be at home in your comfortable space, swiping and shopping online, but it really does help out a lot of people when you shop small businesses."

Shopper Mary Beth Rabe took full advantage of Small Business Saturday, visiting multiple local stores throughout the day.

"We've already been to one other store and bought some little items, little Christmas gifts for some of our friends. And it's been a good thing," Rabe said.

Rabe enjoys supporting local businesses in the area and offered advice for other shoppers.

"It's just fun to come down and see everybody again, and there's a lot of little shops here that always need our help," Rabe said. "Go to at least one store. You don't have to go to every store, but pick your little favorite and go to that one and check out what they have."

More than 36 million independent businesses nationwide participated in Small Business Saturday.

