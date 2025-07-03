Small plane crashes outside Bakersfield, emergency response clears scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A small aircraft crashed early Thursday morning just outside the Bakersfield city limits, prompting a significant emergency response from local authorities.

The incident occurred near Round Mountain Road and Eastmont Road, with multiple emergency units responding to the scene around 6:45 a.m.

According to dispatch records, the response included engines, ambulances, a hazmat team, and even a helicopter. Emergency crews cleared the scene just after 9 a.m.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident. Officials have not yet released information about the type of aircraft involved or whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

