Snap benefits at risk in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families with children in Kern County are being hit with cuts or reductions in their food stamps.

With the passage of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” an estimated 2.4 million people nationwide will see cuts to their food stamp benefits.

I reached out to Cap K — a nonprofit in Kern County that provides food assistance through its food bank — and they say it’s still up in the air what exactly will happen.

Savannah Oates, is the public relations & advocacy manager, at Cap K and she says, "We are just kind of hearing things as they are coming out. Community members are calling and asking, and we just keep saying: hold out. As we get information, we will be giving you information as well."

Other recipients are expected to see their monthly assistance shrink — at a time when grocery prices remain high and local food banks struggle to meet growing demand. Cap K says that as of now, they have not seen any reductions.

"We haven’t seen any cuts. None of our clients who’ve been calling in have been affected. So we’re just kind of in a holding pattern." Oates said.

Cap K urges the community to call 211 if they have questions or start to see reductions happening.

"We have all of our agency partners through our food banks — over 100 agency partners, pantries, and commodity locations all throughout Kern County — that can help provide food to make ends meet until the next source of funding comes out." Oates said

To complicate matters further, these food stamp cuts come at a time when many may also lose their health insurance.

