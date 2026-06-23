Sno Shack reopens under new ownership with focus on youth employment and community giving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sno Shack is open again in Bakersfield under new ownership, continuing a tradition many in the community feared might come to an end.

For new co-owner Kelly Pudiwitr, taking over the business is personal. Her first job as a teenager was at Sno Shack, and she says the experience helped shape who she became.

"I learned work ethic, I learned how to balance a schedule, how to deal with money. And back then, there was no toast; we couldn't just tap and pay. So we had to learn how to do all of those things. It was a great experience, and I wanted other teens to have that same chance today," Pudiwitr said.

Now, she and her husband have taken over the business with a goal of creating those same opportunities for the next generation.

"The highlights have been watching these kids take ownership. I mean, they're so excited to work," Pudiwitr said.

One of those employees is 17-year-old Madelyn Evans, who has been working at Sno Shack since May.

"So you really wear all the hats. You do the cleaning, you do the customer service, you do the making of the snow cones. Not only do I really love this job because you get to talk with people while you make the cones, but I also know it will give me a lot of experience for whatever job I choose to pursue in the future," Evans said.

Pudiwitr also launched a new program called "Make a Difference Mondays," which donates a portion of sales to local organizations.

"Last week we did student ministries at St. John's. We have more coming up for camps and soccer teams. So we're really excited to help our community in just a small way," Pudiwitr said.

As Sno Shack enters its next chapter, Pudiwitr says she hopes to expand and hire even more local teens.

"And so the more locations I have, the more kids I can employ, and that's my hope is just to have more jobs for kids," Pudiwitr said.

The new owners say their goal is to continue serving the community while building on the legacy that has already been established.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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