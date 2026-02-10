Sno Shack’s next chapter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield summertime tradition is expected to return soon with new ownership as the Barton family searches for the right operator to carry on the Sno Shack legacy.

The Barton family, former owners of the Sno Shack, say they're now looking for the right family to carry on a legacy that's been cooling down the Central Valley since 1978.

"The community loves it, and as we've been throughout today, hearing everybody say 'Oh, we love seeing the sno shack van out' as we've driven it around, it's really heartwarming and humbling," Kara Barton said.

Kara and Shawn Barton—born and raised in Bakersfield—were the fourth family to own the Sno Shack, a local staple for more than four decades.

"We have three girls that were able to make it their first job and also work at it," Kara Barton said.

The Bartons sold the business in 2021 before moving to Idaho. But when they learned the family who bought it could no longer operate the Sno Shack, they came back home—determined to keep the tradition alive.

Turning to the community for help, they posted on Facebook—hoping to find the next owners.

"The sky is the limit with Sno Shack. And so we're hopeful they can take it and run with it. And it's really fun. If you go to out facebook page, one of the original owners, I think they were the second, they commented on there as well. And a lot of people are saying they worked for them, which is really neat," Barton said.

The Bartons say they've been meeting with several potential buyers—all with one goal: finding the right fit. They're hoping the next owners can have the Sno Shack up and running by mid-April—just in time for warm weather and even warmer memories.

Anyone interested in buying the Sno Shack can contact the Bartons at (661)912-3425.

"For me, it's bringing the community together. Seeing people smile. You could be having a hard day and walk into Sno Shack, get your favorite treats. A win-win for everybody, and we hope that when you leave, you have a smile," Barton said.

The Bartons say they have always had the goal of keeping the Sno Shack local, and they're hoping the new owners will share that vision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

