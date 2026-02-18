Snow hits Kern County mountains; officials urge residents to prepare

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — This week could mean lots of snow for certain parts especially mountain communities in Kern County.

With colder temperatures and possible snowfall in the forecast, icy roads are a top concern. Over in Tehachapi and Bear Valley Springs, officials say drivers should prepare their vehicles before heading into the mountains.

Jeff Lenk is the Communications Specialist for Bear Valley Springs Community Service District, and he says, “I mean, if you get a good look at the amount of snow on the sides of the roads, that just completely covers these areas. It gets packed down because of ice on the roads, so it’s definitely a concern in our area. A storm like this we’re anticipating could require four-wheel drive or chains.”

Over in Tehachapi, officials say they have six plows ready for icy conditions that can develop quickly especially overnight. Tyler Napier is the city's Public Works Director, and he says, “If and when snow comes, we have somebody check the snow through the night. Our area is pretty simple we’re not like Bear Valley in the high elevation. But we will check conditions overnight, and when the time comes, we’ll bring out the crews and start plowing.”

Both Bear Valley and Tehachapi officials recommend keeping your gas tank at least half full and packing an emergency kit including blankets, food, water, and a flashlight in case you become stranded.

Beyond the roadways, residents are also encouraged to prepare their homes.

“It’s best to stay off the roads. If you do need to be on the road, make sure you’re driving with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, make sure you have chains, and keep warm clothes with you. Kitty litter or sand is recommended in case you get stuck somewhere,” Lenk said.

This week could bring rain to the valley and snow to Kern County’s mountain communities. If you’re heading up the hill, make sure your vehicle is winter-ready and always check road conditions before you go.

