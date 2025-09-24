Socktober: Small donations, big impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking to help those in need this upcoming fall, I know of an event for you. It’s Socktober!

Socktober is almost here… and that means it’s time to give back! Bakersfield Community Health Care is hosting its 5th Annual Socktober Drive, supporting local veterans and their families. They’re collecting new winter essentials — like socks, gloves, undergarments, beanies — and anything to help keep someone warm this season.

Justina Howell, is a community veteran liasion and she says, "Socks are one of the most requested items in homeless shelters. And if you think about it — not everyone who is homeless has a place to do their laundry, and they're on their feet all day. So, they need their socks."

Justina Howell started this five years ago with just 100 pairs of socks — last year, she collected nearly 5,000! "It started as I was just scrolling through the internet one day, and I saw Socktober. I was like, 'Oh, this is fun!' But I wanted to take it a step further and give back. I didn’t just want to collect socks for fun or get cute socks — I wanted there to be a purpose behind it." she said.

This year, that purpose means all donations will go to the Wounded Heroes Fund — a local nonprofit that supports not only veterans, but their families as well.

Eric Perez is the operations director for the Wounded Heros Fund and he says, "We’ve been blessed to be the recipients of the Socktober donations. That will really help our organization when it comes to getting necessary items to veterans — especially with the holiday season coming up. We have Thanksgiving food baskets and Christmas holiday baskets, too."

This past year, the Wounded Heroes Fund served 160 families.

"At the Wounded Heroes Fund, we believe there are no limits to what we can do to help veterans and give back to those who gave so much for us." Perez said.

Drop off locations:

Wounded Heros Fund

Bakersfield Community Healthcare

Saltys on White Lane

The Downtown Business Association

PowerHub of Bakersfield

Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

Post 26 American Legion

City of Bakersfield

Guarantee Shoe Center

Taft College

The Socktober event runs October 1 through October 31.

