Some travelers worried, some not regarding FAA flight reductions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People with plans to fly out of Meadows Field or who were expecting the arrival of loved ones may have been disappointed as two departing American Airlines flights and one arrival were canceled on Friday due to flight reductions.

Earlier this week, Federal Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced he would be asking the FAA to direct airlines to reduce their travel at 40 major airports by 4% starting Friday, and steadily ramping up to 10% on November 14th in response to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Kern County Director of Airports Bill LeManque was traveling for work this week in Florida and tells us he actually got caught up in the midst of the flight reductions.

“Two of the three Phoenix flights into Bakersfield today were canceled, and so I am on the last one. I just have a little — a few hours delay in Phoenix, which, compared to I guess what happened to some folks, I feel pretty lucky,” said LeManque in a phone call.

Earlier today, we stopped at Meadows Field to see how travellers are feeling about the cancellations, with Matthew Hadden saying he’s not overly worried about the situation.

“Not me in particular, because I’ve been looking forward to this trip and I wouldn’t mind if it got extended by a day or two, but I guess it just depends on the nature of the trip.”

However, passenger Matthew Ramunno said he left a few hours earlier than he normally would have to get on a flight in case something happened with his flight here, and he’s a little worried about stopping in Denver en route to his final destination.

“Coming back, I’m still a little worried just with air traffic controllers not getting paid and the reduction in staff. Even in the Denver airport, flying out, it took about an extra half an hour longer than it should have, so we’re actually delayed getting into Bakersfield.”

Flight reductions will increase to 6% on Nov. 11th. 8% on Nov. 13th, and 10% on Nov. 14th, according to a release from the Department of Transportation.

