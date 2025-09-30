Southwest Bakersfield family shaken after shooting at their home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Sikh family is speaking out after their home was riddled with bullets in what police believe appeared to be a targeted shooting earlier this month.

Jaswinder Kaur said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 7 in a typically quiet southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Surveillance video from a neighbor shows a car driving down the street, then a person walking toward the house before opening fire.

“Somebody come like randomly to shoot on our home,” Kaur said. “Now I already change that garage, but like they are like six hole in my garage, and my car is broken.”

At least six bullets hit the home, some tearing through walls into the family’s laundry room and landing near a gas tank. Kaur said the damage to her car and home is extensive, estimating repairs and losses at more than $13,000.

“That one is $1,600, and my car is total loss,” she said. “I think 13,000 for a total loss. But I’m just like a thing, my kids are safe.”

No one in the family was injured, but Kaur said the emotional toll has been severe. Her 12-year-old son has struggled to return to school since the shooting.

“Very bad. He never go to school,” she said. “I know how can I push to school but he goes, ‘No, I don’t wanna go. Maybe somebody gonna shoot me.'"

Kaur said she believes the shooter may have known her family, noting that a similar car has since driven by their home.

“We don’t have any, like this kind of enemy, they gonna kill us,” she said. “I just, just scared, you know?”

Bakersfield police said they do not believe the shooting was random, but no suspect information has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Kaur said she hopes someone recognizes the suspect or the vehicle from surveillance video and comes forward.

“I know, like that time I just like overthinking, ‘Oh yeah, maybe against somebody shoot me,’” she said. “But still. You know, like, then just like a point to my kids.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

