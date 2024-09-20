Sparkling Image Car Wash supports the Camp Keep Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Since 2011, Sparkling Image Car Wash has been helping students attend Camp Keep. They host a yearly fundraiser that is fueled through their car wash & oil change sales. 50% goes towards the students.



Week long event that helps students learn about science and nature.

Accepts all ages but mainly works with 4th, 5th, and 6th graders.

Sparkling Image Car Wash has raised nearly 100,000 in funds over the years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sparkling Image Car Wash has been supporting Camp Keep since 2011. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The company hosted their annual fundraiser... to keep kids camping... and got a little help from mother nature.

Austin DiPetro the manager of the downtown Bakersfield location said "Were over 10 years in, we plan to keep it going it's a good opportunity for these kids to get out and learn."

Camp Keep a Kern County tradition but if you're unfamiliar with the camp. It's a week long experience where kids get a chance to learn about nature while living on campgrounds. A program ran by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools that mainly services local 4th ,5th or 6th graders.

"Were an outdoor science exploration program for students who really want to get to learn hands on way all about science and different science communities" said Ellalina Emrich Keller Supervisor for Camp Keep by the sea.

Camp organizers tell me It's hard for parents and schools to afford to bring their students to camp. That's why Sparkling Image Car Wash is partnering up with community to make sure kids make it to camp

"Sparkling Image Car Wash is amazing, they have been so generous to the camp keep for many years. The proceeds will be donated to our Camp Keep Foundation which has supported students to come to camp keep." said Ellalina Emrich Keller

Austin DiPetro tells me "I myself went to camp Keep and its one of my core memories and I feel like every child in Kern County should be able to have that opportunity to experience that"

In the history of this fundraiser, officials say sparking car wash has contributed nearly 100,000 dollars. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



