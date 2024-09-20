Special Friends Day at the Kern County Fair: For people with special needs

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Enjoy a quieter and more inclusive fair experience with scheduled events and limited attractions.



Special Friends Day at the Kern County Fair is a popular event for people with special needs.

Multiple organizations, including a transition training program and a Center for Nuero Skills, were at the event.

Momentum Refresh, a company that provides accessible restroom services, was also present at the fair

Special Friends Day at the Kern County Fair is one of the most popular days according to organizers. I got to spend some time with some of the fair-goers as they walked the midway.

Special Friends Day is long standing tradition at the Kern County Fair. The morning is dedicated to people with special needs. Organizers say it's a "settled down" version of the fair.

Chelsey Roberts, is the marketing director for the Kern County Fair, and she says, "one of the most important things for us is to be able to provide an event for our whole community, and sometimes those with special needs can't necessarily enjoy what we have to offer to its fullest because of sensory overload."

Hundreds of people and multiple organizations came to the fair for Special Friends Day, and they say this was the perfect event.

Karina Hernandez, is the administrator of Transition Training Program, and she says, "Putting all of our special friends together is a great opportunity for them to learn those social skills that they need to be out in the community on a daily basis."

Transition Training Program is a day program for adults with disabilities and they were one of many programs out at the fair. Center for Neuro Skills is rehab center for brain injuries and strokes and they were also out on Special Friends Day.

Emily Haven, a doctor at Center for Neurological Skills, and she says, "We have a group of patients here at the Kern County Fair working on their leisure participation their community integration there physical capabilities and their communication skills."

For Momentum Refresh it was the companies first year at the Kern County Fair. They provide accessible restroom services at events and venues that help individuals with mobility challenges.

Next up, it's Senior Day at the fair on Friday!



