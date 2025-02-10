Special Olympics Southern California Kicks Off 2025 Floorball Season

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Athletes, families, and volunteers came together at Special Olympics Southern California’s Floorball competition, showcasing the power of sports to build confidence, unity, and lasting friendships.



Kellie Peterson, Senior Manager of Sports and Programs, emphasized the meaningful experience for athletes, especially those participating for the first time.

Eight teams competed, including Antelope Valley, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Kern County, and Santa Clarita.

The next Special Olympics Southern California event will be a basketball matchup in Bakersfield on April 19th.

Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) marked the beginning of its first Floorball Competition of the year at the Riverlakes Ranch Gym, where athletes from across the region gathered to compete and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

The competition featured eight teams, including Antelope Valley Teams 1 & 2, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, three teams from Kern County, and Santa Clarita, all eager to hit the court for an exciting day of Floorball action.

Kellie Peterson, Senior Manager of Sports and Programs at the Riverlakes gym, shared her thoughts on the significance of the event, stating, “All of this is so meaningful to our organization, to our athletes, so again being out here, some of them, it’s their first time.”

Among the athletes participating was Giovanna Martinez, a competitor with the Santa Clarita White Sharks. Martinez, who has been involved with the Special Olympics for a few years, expressed her excitement about the event: “I love the Special Olympics. I've been doing the Special Olympics. This is like my second and third year now and I can’t wait for more.”

Despite the challenges of learning a new sport, Martinez spoke fondly of her experience with Floorball, describing it as a journey filled with teamwork, excitement, and new friendships. She explained, “Interaction with everybody playing with the movement of the following ball, tell him to people to go left or right through it in and just cheer, being around with other people with, you know, disabilities, we get to play, we go to have fun.”

The event also saw a strong showing of family support, with many families coming out to cheer on their athletes. Gala Gibson was one such supporter, proudly cheering on her granddaughter, Haley Gibson. She shared the positive impact the Special Olympics has on the athletes, saying, “It helps the kids build their self-confidence. They feel worthy, and they just feel like part of a team. And I know my son, my husband, and I we’ve made such special friends. We look forward to coming as much as they do.”

Special Olympics Southern California officials also shared that the next game will be a basketball matchup in Bakersfield on April 19th, the Saturday before Easter, as they continue to support their athletes in a variety of exciting sporting events throughout the year.

