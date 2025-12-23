Spectrum vandalism disrupts phone and 911 service in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Spectrum service boxes like this one are being targeted in a surge of vandalism across Bakersfield and Kern County. Police say vandals gain nothing from targeting these service boxes, while thousands risk losing phone and 911 access.

If your Spectrum phone or internet service has gone out in the last couple of months, there may be an explanation for that. Bakersfield Police and Spectrum report at least 53 incidents of vandalism to fiber-optic service boxes since October 16th, disrupting service for thousands of customers.

Denise Feudner is the Senior Director of Corporate Physical Security for Spectrum and she says, “We have had 44 instances of batteries being stolen from our power supply cabinets. We’ve had five instances of our fiber lines being cut and five other instances of vandalism to our power supplies where batteries weren’t stolen.”

The question is why.

Spectrum says there may be several reasons behind the battery thefts, including that the batteries may be stolen and sold, possibly to local recyclers. Others may believe there is copper inside the fiber-optic lines — even though there isn’t.

“When these batteries or these lines are cut, our ability to provide critical services to our internet customers is affected.” Denise Feudner said.

Spectrum says they are offering a 25-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

Sergeant Eric Celedon, with the Bakersfield Police Department, says,

“If you see somebody lingering around the utility boxes, keep an eye on them and take a photo. Even if they’re not outright doing something, just be careful out there.”

Police say these cases could lead to charges including theft and vandalism. Investigators also say, depending on the circumstances, some cases could fall under California’s new Prop 36, which toughens penalties for repeat property crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Spectrum’s tip line at 833-404-TIPS (8477)

