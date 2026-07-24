Spirit the bald eagle donates blood to help critically injured eagle Jackie from Big Bear

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bald eagle at Calm Zoo recently donated blood to help save the life of another bald eagle in critical condition.

Spirit, a bald eagle who lives at Calm Zoo, provided a blood donation to Jackie, the well-known bald eagle from Big Bear Valley who has been watched by thousands through the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam.

Jackie was rescued after an apparent altercation with 2 younger eagles. She was found with serious injuries, and veterinarians determined she was suffering from severe anemia and inflammation affecting her kidneys.

The Ojai Raptor Center says Jackie remains in critical condition, but she is alert and eating while receiving treatment.

The transfusion was arranged after the Ojai Raptor Center reached out to Calm Zoo looking for help.

"Honestly, it's really amazing. It's great to have this network of practitioners and facilities that come together of just what do we need? How can we help this animal? And just as soon as they reached out to us, like 100% like we'll be able to help," Calm Zoo veterinarian Leslie Healis said.

Spirit came to Calm Zoo with a previous wing injury and an old eye injury, but has continued to thrive and serve as an ambassador for her species.

Healis said Spirit handled the donation without complications.

"She did great. She didn't have any of those signs at all. She recovered really well. She ate well afterward. She didn't have any problems with it, so that's really great for her," Healis said.

This was Spirit's first blood transfusion donation. Calm Zoo says it will continue to monitor her health following the procedure. The zoo says it does not yet have an update on Jackie's condition following the transfusion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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