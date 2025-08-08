Spotlight Academy takes the stage at their new location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's the 'Start of Something New' for one non-profit theater group, who prepares to take the stage at their new location.

Spotlight Academy is shooting for the stars, building more opportunities to grow for the local theater community.

Sharida Rejon-Rodriguez, one of the owners of Spotlight Academy of the Arts, says the move-in process started in June.

But Spotlight Academy isn't wasting any time. In their upcoming performance this weekend, Spotlight Academy wraps up the summer, bringing the audience back to the first day of high school– this, at their new location on 5415 Woodmere Dr.

