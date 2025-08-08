Spotlight on High School Musical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm Madi Vollmer, and I remember the thrill of getting ready for a big performance. This weekend, Spotlight Academy of the Arts will be putting on a show.

Spotlight Academy of the Arts is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. They say all the money raised from the performances goes directly back to the performers.

This weekend, they're preparing to put on a production of High School Musical. And these performers tell me—they're ready to shine on stag

Elisa Altamirano & Kaeden DiGirolamo play Troy & Gabriella, in the adult cast and they tell me, "It's really fun. It's a cute little moment when Troy and Gabriella start to realize they actually like each other, and they both realize they're really good singers—and that they can work together."

Part of this program includes adult mentors who support and guide the young performers throughout the production.

Molly Sather plays Zeke, in the teen cast and she tells me, "You look up to your mentor. You can ask them for tips, ask them what to do during a scene. You can just learn from them—how to play the character, or just in general."

You can catch either the adult cast, the student cast, or both—as they bring the same show to life with multiple performances. It’s for this weekend only.

Payton Jones plays Susan in the teen cast and she tells me why the community should come out.

"I would tell people to come for the community, the dancing, the singing, the help. Everyone is just so involved here."

All the performers tell me this experience has been both challenging and rewarding—and they can't wait to step out on stage.

Irving Cortes plays Zeke in the adult cast and he says, "For more information, it will be on the Spotlight Dance Academy Instagram and Facebook. The link will be in the bio."

High School Musical performances will be on August 9th and 10th at the Spotlight Academy Theatre.

