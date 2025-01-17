Spray Safe Event promotes farmer safety and cooperation on pesticide applications

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 19th annual Spray Safe event at Kern County Fairgrounds focuses on communication, safety, and education for farmers.



Spray Safe is an educational event promoting farmer safety and pesticide application.

Over 700 participants gather annually for bilingual workshops and demonstrations.

Event emphasizes the latest technology and ethical practices for pesticide use.

Event is free and open to the public with emergency response groups and agricultural experts present.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local farmer shared the importance of agriculture safety, including how pesticides could affect our food. The Kern County Farm Bureau will host their 19th annual Spray-Safe Event.

The Safe Spray event was started by farmers to promote better communication within the agriculture industry, teaching safe pesticide application through bilingual workshops and demonstrations.

Daniel Palla, Chair of the Spray Safe Committee and he says, “They saw an issue with accidents related to pesticides increasing, and that was bad for people. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

Daniel Palla is the chair of the Spray Safe Committee and a local farmer. His family has been in the business since 1913. Daniel says preventing uncontrollable outbreaks is crucial to keeping our food supply safe.

“When we have specific pesticides that are able to spread diseases that we can’t cure with one bite, it can quietly take out an entire industry.” He said.

He says chemical safety has come a long way, and now farmers can choose pesticides that protect beneficial bugs while ensuring human safety. “If we’re able to keep everyone safe, show the government that we don’t need more regulations to keep ourselves safe, and work together as an industry, we can continue to grow food for the world.”

Daniel says the event is free and open to the public. Emergency response groups, the Ag Commissioner, and California’s Pesticide Department will also be there to help address agriculture-related issues.

The Spray Safe event takes place on Friday, January 16, at the Kern County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

