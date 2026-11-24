BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County’s stretch of SR-99 was the most dangerous in Kern County during Thanksgiving week. California Highway Patrol Officer Toro said that the highway sees higher volumes of travel as the route connects Bakersfield to northern California as well as Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County's stretch of the I-5 was ranked #1 most dangerous in California during the holiday week.

Officer Toro advised travelers to inform loved ones of their route as well as their expected time of arrival.

He also reminded drivers to never get behind the wheel impaired, and emphasized that the road warrants “100% of your attention.”

He said all available CHP officers will be patrolling the highways during the holiday travel period, which lasts from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 pm Sunday.

He recommended that, if your schedule allows, to leave one day early or one day late to avoid the holiday rush.

Frequent SR-99 user Armando Galvan told 23ABC that he travels according to the weather. He said he makes sure he has plenty of gas and that his vehicle is in good condition.

His advice: “Plan accordingly, take your time, and be patient.”

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