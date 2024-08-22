Staff workers hold protest outside of Kern County Animal Shelter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Service workers, hold a protest outside of Kern County Animal Shelter. They are fighting for fair wages, and better contracts so they don't have to outsource the county for living.



Workers are protesting during their lunch break.

Workers want the county to hear them out and give them better contracts.

Next event is at BHRS on August 23 from 12pm to 1pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly two dozen members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) local 512 Union were outside the Kern County Animal Services building on Fruitvale Ave on Wednesday. Protesting for better wages and what they called, a fair contract.

The picket signs are familiar site outside of the County building downtown but on this day, they showed up outside the animal shelter.

David Camacho said "People are working 2-3 jobs just to make ends meet. People are having constant turnover and not having full shifts and the public suffers when that happens. We want the county to step up and do the right thing and give us a fair contract. Just tell the guys to get involved. Engage your Kern County Supervisors, tell them to pay our county workers give them their fair contract."

Nick Cullen, the Director of Kern County Animal Services, had no comment on the protest.

If you would like to support they ask that you reach out to SEIU Local 512 Union. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

