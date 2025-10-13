State-funded project expands housing for low-income seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new 300-bed care facility for older adults has opened in Bakersfield with the ability to help seniors who are homeless or at risk of losing housing.

The project, called Seniors Housing Redevelopment Bakersfield, was funded with $14 million from the state's Community Care Expansion Program.

It's run by Real Care Assisted Living and reserves a number of rooms for low-income seniors who receive SSI or immigrant cash assistance.

The facility offers more than just a roof overhead. Residents will get case management, medication support, nutrition services and a full wellness program.

That includes aquatic therapy, gym sessions, meditation and arts and crafts, all aimed at supporting physical and mental health.

Officials with the California Department of Social Services say this project shows the state's commitment to ending homelessness among older adults.

Real Care is also partnering with Kern County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and other local nonprofits to connect residents with additional community services.

The facility is now open and accepting referrals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

