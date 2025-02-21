State of Downtown focuses on continued improvements for 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Business leaders, law enforcement, and city officials gathered to celebrate the past year's accomplishments as the City and Downtown Business Association held its annual State of Downtown.



Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez spoke during the State of Downtown address Thursday about upcoming projects to bring more life to the district, touting the $3.4 million issued through the Economic Opportunity Grant to assist small businesses, the $460,000 spent on local historic theaters, and the $1.4 billion put towards large building facades.

BPD Lt. Nicole Anderberg said in 2024, her team arrested 543 people in the downtown area, many of whom she said were repeat criminals who often refused services.



As business leaders, law enforcement, and city officials gathered to celebrate the past year's accomplishments in downtown, a young local business was hard at work.

Karen Diaz and her husband opened Mango Haus in downtown Bakersfield in 2023. Nearly two years later, they're getting ready to open their third location.

"We had recently moved from LA to Bakersfield, so calling downtown our house or our home has been a blessing to us," Diaz said. "It feels great, you know? Who doesn't wanna be a part of downtown?"

Small flourishing businesses like theirs are why community leaders are focusing more and more on revitalization.

Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzalez spoke during the State of Downtown address Thursday about upcoming projects to bring more life to the district, touting the $3.4 million issued through the Economic Opportunity Grant to assist small businesses, the $460,000 spent on local historic theaters, and the $1.4 billion put towards large building facades.

"I'm seeing some of the new venues that are coming in. And I'm already thinking, like, okay, Mango Haus could be one of those food vendors that is gonna be providing for these special locations," Diaz said. "You know, we have the Dolores where the foundation is going as well, so, seeing all that gives us, at least in Mango Haus the opportunity to grow."

Gonzalez shared new housing opportunities coming thanks to the sale of the 17 Place Townhomes to a private equity firm and his hope that with the assistance of the Downtown Business Association and the police department, downtown and Old Town Kern will become a safer and walkable area.

"I think it definitely shows that the downtown area of Bakersfield cares about their community," said BPD Lt. Nicole Anderberg. "I think it shows that they are passionate about their community and the safety and well-being of those that come downtown, live downtown, work downtown."

BPD's Impact Unit has grown in the last year from responding to nuisance calls to taking a data-informed approach to improving life in downtown for residents and business owners. Anderberg said in 2024, her team arrested 543 people in the downtown area, many of whom she said were repeat criminals who often refused services.

"We do have the Prop 47 grant that the city was awarded that's going to fund intensive case managers. That's coming very soon," she said. "So we'll be able to provide high touch resources and a high move back up, and we'll be able to provide resources to those individuals that truly need that high touch approach.

Diaz said in the short time she's maintained her business in downtown, she feels she's seen growth and a sense of community.

"It makes us see and feel that we're not alone, you know, that at the end of the day, we have the same idea, the same dream. So now it's building a stronger backbone of what downtown is," she said.

Gonzalez also gave an update on the east-west pedestrian connection project, which will connect transit areas in downtown from 18th Street and 19th Street, all the way from F Street to Mill Creek. He said it is expected to begin its first phase of construction between L and N Street within the next year.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

