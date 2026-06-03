State Senate District 16 voters weigh competing visions for Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the most closely watched races in the Central Valley this election cycle was California's State Senate District 16 contest.

Democratic incumbent Senator Melissa Hurtado faced a challenge from Bakersfield Vice Mayor Democrat Manpreet Kaur, while Republican Guillermo Gonzalez also competed for a spot in the November election.

The race centered on key issues, including affordability, public safety, education, water, and the region's agricultural economy.

Incumbent Senator Melissa Hurtado highlighted her record in Sacramento. Pointing to efforts aimed at supporting agriculture, expanding economic opportunities, and bringing resources back to the district. “People ask me like how is it possible that I've been so successful as a state senator in delivering these large amounts of money for the senate district, and I said it's because I've been focused I've been focused on the things that are needed in this district and I follow my heart and it leads me in the right direction and I continue to push regardless of what's going on,” Hurtado said.

Republican Guillermo Gonzalez also sought support from voters. Focusing his campaign on public safety, economic concerns, and what he describes as a need for stronger representation in Sacramento. “even though we don't have a republican primary we still acted like we did because in all honesty I wanted to hear from voters and we had an actual voter who was filling out his ballot when I knocked and he said you know what because you came I was your portion and I'm going to vote for you. and we've had conversations and its the same across the board affordability, regulations, the burden the government has on people,” Gonzales said.

Kaur argued it was time for a new approach, focusing her campaign on affordability, community engagement, and what she called a need for stronger representation for working families. We have reached out to the Kaur Campaign for comment but haven't heard back at this time.

Results - visit Kern Votes Official Election page

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

