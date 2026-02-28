State Wrestling Championships brings big crowds and business to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown streets are busier than usual as the California State Wrestling Championships bring a surge of visitors to Bakersfield.

While many local businesses are welcoming the boost, some customers say the crowds and traffic can feel a little overwhelming.

The sounds of downtown right now? Cars circling blocks and packed parking lots.

For Glenda Wagenseller, that meant making a few extra laps before grabbing lunch.

“I went around about four times and I finally found one in this parking lot,” she said.

Wagenseller is a regular at Too Fat Sandwich and says she’s never seen crowds quite like this.

The influx is tied to the three-day CIF State Wrestling Championships taking place at Mechanics Bank Arena, drawing thousands of athletes, coaches and families to the area.

Inside Too Fat, the line is long but spirits are high.

“We look forward to it every year, and we have a lot of returning people.

We really enjoy getting to see them and talk to them,” said employee Joady Greza.

Greza says the restaurant sees large groups from wrestling teams and their families throughout the weekend, creating one of their busiest stretches of the year.

And it’s not just sandwich shops feeling the impact.

Over at California Central Brewing Company, pizzas are flying out of the oven.

Owner James Tyson says the wave of visitors gives downtown businesses a welcome lift.

“Whenever you get thousands of people coming into the downtown area, it’s going to boost the sales of everyone around. We’ve definitely seen an increase,” Tyson said.

The California State Wrestling Championships wrap up this weekend. If you’re planning a trip downtown, expect heavier traffic, limited parking and a lively atmosphere as Bakersfield plays host to one of the state’s biggest high school sporting events.

