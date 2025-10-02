STEM Lab sparks curiosity and confidence in local youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Growing up, having access to a computer opened so many doors for now, Charmed & Chosen, a local nonprofit, is giving that same opportunity to youth here in Bakersfield with a brand-new STEM computer lab.

Charmed & Chosen Inc. is a local nonprofit that’s been serving the Bakersfield community for five years — helping youth and young adults build brighter futures through mentorship, resources, and real-world learning experiences.

Lashaka Pleasant-Davis, is the Vice President & Co-Founder, of Charmed & Chosen and she says, “If we can have that impact on these youth, where they come in contact with us even one time, our goal is to leave that impression on them — so they know what they need to do to thrive, to be successful, to be respectful as adults, go out into the world, and not only that, but to have a caring spirit.”

One of the ways they’re doing this is through their brand-new STEAM computer lab, known as the STEM-EM-POWER-MINT Lab — a hands-on learning space where youth explore science, technology, engineering, math, and art in ways that ignite curiosity and build confidence.

Shalanda Davis-Layton, is the President & Co-Founder, Charmed & Chosen and she says, “This was a dream of mine — to actually have a lab where young boys and girls could get excited about careers in science, technology, engineering, and math… where they can touch it, feel it, get excited about it, ask questions.”

Charmed & Chosen Inc. is working alongside Leadership Bakersfield Team 3 and a Kern Health Systems Community Grant to create the lab — packed with high-tech tools including laptops, microscopes, solar-powered robot kits, and even a 3D printer.

Two youth involved in the program are Matthias Brown, who loves the gardening aspect of the lab, and his best friend Shannon Blinks, who says he now wants to be an engineer scientist — all thanks to what he’s learning at the STEM Lab.

Matthias Brown says “Who likes science, robots, and gardening? My brother from another mother — my best friend, a.k.a. my first friend.”

Matthias and Shannon both tell me Charmed & Chosen is making a real difference in their lives — showing that with the right guidance and resources, you can overcome obstacles and build a successful future… all while having fun with your best friend.

Charmed&Chosen.org

661-817-6279

Instagram

