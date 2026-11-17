BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A familiar route for drivers heading through southwest Bakersfield is about to disappear.

The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway is set to close permanently Friday, forcing drivers who regularly use the exit to find another way to Stockdale Highway and surrounding areas.

For some commuters, the change will mean adjusting a route they use every day.

Kyle Llewellyn, who lives in Oildale, said he uses the ramp seven days a week to get to work.

“Don’t close this ramp. A lot of people take this ramp to go to work,” Llewellyn said. “I don’t know why you guys want to close it, but a lot of people use this ramp.”Llewellyn said another route would only add a few minutes to his commute, but the Stockdale exit is considerably more convenient for where he needs to go.

Not every driver I spoke with expects the closure to have a major impact though...Carlos Campos said he already uses the California Avenue exit as an alternative. While that route takes him a little longer, Campos said it is a route he is already accustomed to using.

Despite Campos's feeling about the change, the closure is also receiving organized pushback.

An online petition titled "Keep the Stockdale exit ramp in Bakersfield open" is calling on officials to reconsider the closure currently sitting at 228 signatures.

The petition argues the ramp provides important access to workplaces, educational institutions and businesses and raises concerns about longer commutes and additional congestion on alternate routes.

The petition also makes estimates about the number of vehicles using the ramp and potential additional travel time. (23ABC has not independently verified those estimates).

The closure is tied to a much larger plan for the Highway 99 and Highway 58 interchange.

Caltrans' Centennial Corridor Southbound State Route 99 and Westbound State Route 58 Connector project calls for building a freeway-to-freeway connector from southbound Highway 99 directly to westbound Highway 58.

Caltrans says the project is intended to allow cars and trucks to transition between the two highways without having to use the local street system. But drivers will lose the Stockdale exit well before that new connection is completed.

According to Caltrans' current schedule, construction on the new connector is expected to begin in summer 2027 and be completed in spring 2030.

Caltrans estimates construction will cost $57.9 million, with $22 million in state funding and $35.9 million in federal funding.

City of Bakersfield Public Information Officer Joe Conroy explained that the Stockdale ramp closure has been part of the larger road project for years.

The ramp had previously been scheduled to close in 2022 and was delayed, then pushed back again in 2024. Conroy said the city is now contractually obligated to move forward with the closure.

Conroy acknowledged that the change may take time for drivers to get used to.

“It’ll be hard at first, just like any change that comes around,” Conroy said. “Folks have to get used to it, and you’ll find a new path.”For drivers who have made the Stockdale exit part of their normal commute, that new path will become necessary beginning Friday.

The Stockdale Highway off-ramp will close permanently as Bakersfield and Caltrans move forward with a freeway connection that is still years away from completion.

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