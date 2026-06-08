Stockdale valedictorian heading to Harvard helped write California mental health law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Before he even graduated from high school, Stockdale High School valedictorian Ishmeet Singh has already helped change California law.

This fall, Singh will head to Harvard University, where he plans to study computational neuroscience and public policy. But one of his biggest accomplishments began when he was just a freshman.

As he started high school, Singh said he noticed classmates struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.

"It really reflected a broader epidemic that had been afflicting not only our county, but a phenomenon statewide," Singh said. "And that being the mental health epidemic."

While researching the issue, Singh discovered that many young people who need mental health treatment never receive it. After speaking with school counselors and community leaders, he realized resources existed, but many students either didn't know where to find them or felt uncomfortable asking for help.

"With that in mind, I wondered how exactly can we streamline this process to bridge this huge gap," he said.

That question led to a simple idea: placing a QR code on student identification cards that would connect students directly to local mental health resources.

Singh first presented the proposal to his school before taking it to State Senator Shannon Grove, who helped transform the concept into Senate Bill 1063. Singh then traveled to Sacramento to present the bill to lawmakers.

"I was a bit nervous as just a 15-year-old high school sophomore getting ready to defend my bill," he said.

The legislation passed both the California Senate and Assembly unanimously before being signed into law.

"And that moment to me meant the absolute world," Singh said.

Mental health advocacy is only one part of Singh's work. During high school, he also developed artificial intelligence models designed to help detect brain tumors more accurately. His research earned him a third-place finish at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, one of the world's largest science competitions.

"And I really hope in the future to potentially integrate this into hospital systems," Singh said.

As he prepares to leave for Harvard, Singh hopes younger students understand that meaningful change comes from working together.

"It's not one person's individual effort, but it's a team of community members that can come together and really bring real change," he said.

Singh says he plans to continue working at the intersection of science, technology and public policy, with the goal of developing practical solutions to real-world problems.

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