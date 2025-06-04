Stolen car dumped in Bakersfield canal

Vehicle removed from canal

Officials say the vehicle was stolen and dumped in the canal

No one was found inside

First responders recovered a stolen vehicle from a canal near East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said the vehicle had been reported stolen before it was pushed into the canal. Crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving reports of a submerged vehicle.

No one was found inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

