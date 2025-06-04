Watch Now
Stolen car dumped in Bakersfield canal

No one found inside
First responders recovered a stolen vehicle from a canal near East Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials at the scene said the vehicle had been reported stolen before it was pushed into the canal. Crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving reports of a submerged vehicle.

No one was found inside the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

