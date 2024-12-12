Student approaches city council with a plan to improve air quality with trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Valentina Gutierrez is a 8th grader who is passionate about the environment. She approached Bakersfield City Council with plans on how to change the air quality with tree canopies.



Gutierrez shares the importance of trees and how they contribute to climate change and intensifies the beauty of the community.

Tree canopies can reduce storm water runoff and make the area around them cooler.

Trees replenish our air with oxygen and remove the carbon dioxide.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local student is pushing for change, to help clean up the air in Bakersfield, all with the help of mother nature. I’m Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. While speaking at a recent city council meeting, she brought up the importance of tree health and how it can affect climate change.

Valentina Gutierrez is an 8th grader from Earl Warren Junior High School, she is passionate about the environment and wants the community to know it can be as easy as planting a tree.

Valentina Gutierrez said “I’d say trees and the canopies they are just so crucial to the environment. They replenish our air with oxygen and remove the carbon dioxide. Pretty much slowing down the process of climate change, which is approaching us quickly.”

Gutierrez tells me she thanks her mom and 7th grade teacher for their teachings and molding the young lady she is today.

Chris Snavely 7th Grade Teacher Earl Warren Junior High said “One of the things we do teach in scouts is leave no trace and taking care of the world. We always try to leave things better than we found it. Getting kids out there, taking care of the environment and taking care of nature is one of our goals in scouting. To see the kids at school doing the same thing is really cool.”

Vice Major Andre Gonzales was present when Valentina made her pitch to the council. He too agrees with her approach in revitalizing the community with trees. He tells me that when he was born his father planted a tree for him and each one of his siblings in their backyard.

“We plant trees that create shade under which we will never enjoy. That is true, we have to make sure we are making investments in our community for the future. We may not enjoy the benefit of those investments. We may not see the return on those investments, but its for those children today. Its for our grand children, our great grand children for their futures. “ said Gonzales

While trees affect our air quality Valentina also tells me trees can bring beauty to a community and shade during the hotter seasons. Tree canopies can reduce storm water runoff and make the area around them cooler.

After all her work on this project, her proposal was approved by the Bakersfield City Council. Valentina wants to start planting new trees in the southwest area of Bakersfield first. For 23 ABC I’m Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



