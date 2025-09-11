Student hit by car while biking to school highlights helmet safety importance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 15-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car Wednesday morning at the intersection of Olive Drive and Old Farm Road in Bakersfield, prompting safety experts to remind the community about the life-saving importance of wearing helmets.

The teen walked away with only minor scratches and was cited for not wearing a helmet, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

"Wear a helmet. Accidents happen, and they happen quickly," said Janeth Vega, community relations specialist with BPD.

"It's better to protect your head than anything because that can change your life dramatically."

By law, anyone under the age of 18 must wear a helmet while bicycling. Those who fail to follow these laws can be cited for up to $25, police said.

I visited Snider's Cyclery to learn about different types of helmets, including those designed with MIPS technology — Multi-directional Impact Protection System.

"This has a liner inside of it and so it moves when there's rotational force, that displaces the impact when you do get hit," said Olivia Snider, owner of Snider's Cyclery.

Snider said MIPS helmets typically cost $60 to $200, but emphasized that any helmet is better than none. She noted that helmets should be replaced every 3 to 5 years.

"The foam degrades over time and it's recommended to switch it out if there's any grading on the foam or if you have any sort of impact on the helmet, it's recommended to replace it just because the helmet isn't going to be as effective if you crash on the same place," Snider said.

Experts remind the public that whether you're riding to school, work, or just for fun, wearing a helmet can make all the difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

