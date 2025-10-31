Student Protest takes place at Del Oro High School

It was a scene in front of Del Oro High School Thursday morning. Students chanting and holding signs to demand justice, accountability, and transparency. This comes after allegations surfaced that a teacher engaged in sexual relations with a student.

A group of about 30 students took to the streets just outside their school a little after 9 am Thursday at Del Oro High School.

Their reasoning? One of the schools band teachers was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a student.

Students say, they knew that the victim had a boyfriend, telling everyone he was 16. But news about him being a teacher at their school broke out Wednesday.

“We just wanted to bring attention to teachers in general who have more serious relationships with students that can be an issue,” said student Natalia Flores Urias.

Students also say that the victim would post pictures of her and her teacher while concealing his identity. He is now identified as 26-year-old Salvador Fabian.

Bakersfield police arrested Fabian at his home on Tuesday. He was booked on four felony counts, including having sex with a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child 14-15 years old.

After news broke out, students say conversations and jokes about the situation spread quickly around school.

“I heard that it was more victim blaming than her I decided to come out because I think the teacher should be blamed more because no matter what if she knew about it, if she knew it was right or wrong, she’s still a minor,” said student Karla Sanchez.

23ABC went to Fabian's home for a comment, but no one answered the door. We also reached out to the Kern High School District for comment on students walking out of class.

In an email statement, the district wrote, in part, quote:

"The District will continue to support its students and law enforcement moving forward. Kern High School District schools offer counseling and supportive measures to all students at any time and also during times of crisis, and those supports are available to Del Oro students. District students are not disciplined for engaging in peaceful protests."

But the district did not say why it did not notify parents that one of its teachers had been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student.

Salvador Fabian is out of jail after posting one hundred thousand dollars bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Kern County Superior court on November 20th.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

