Students at the MLK Community Center learn about academics and sports

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The MLK community center in Bakersfield has officially started their sports and education academy for the community. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This is a seven week program, providing students with after school care while they learn about their favorite sports and subjects.

The program is available for students from the ages of 7-14. The instructors teach their students lessons and tools to be successful in high school and college.

Ava Stewart, Student said "We do tutoring with Gridstone and they really help us. We learn about writing, math, and science."

Students tell me they are more excited to attend the sports and education academy than they are to go to school.

Sophia Polite, Student in the academy said " Love the sports here. We learn about basketball, soccer, football, all the different sports. I also feel like when I'm here my spirit is just happy and joyful. I just love coming here all the time! "

Londynn Huntsman said " I was scared at first because I didn't know anybody. Luckily my brother joined with me and after a while I made a whole new group of friends!"

Throughout the week the students learn a variety of sports at the academy.

"Originally I didn't do sports, but now you see me here playing and having a good time!" said Sophia

After their time in the gym the students head to the classroom to dive into their academics with their tutors.

Chaun Davis an Instructional Aid for the academy said "My biggest take away is we are here keeping kids out of the streets. When I was a kid they didn't involve sports and education together it was always one or the other. Now that we can provide both for them in the same place its really good for them."

The kids who finish the program will get a certificate of admission to CSUB, and a voucher to start a college savings account with Valley Strong Credit Union.

You can still register if your child is interested in participating in the academy. Organizers ask you call into the center to secure your spot. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



