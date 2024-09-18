Suicide and the Homeless in Bakersfield: A glimpse into the struggles

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The impact of suicide on the homeless community and the efforts of St. Vincent De Paul in providing assistance and hope.



Suicide is a major issue in the homeless community.

Formerly homeless individual shares his experience of suicidal thoughts.

St. Vincent Homeless Center provides help and support.

The center relies on private donations.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

Suicide is one of many problems facing members of the homeless community, but there is help available. I talked with one person who knows the experience all too well.

John was one of many homeless people in Kern County dealing with drugs, which led to suicidal thoughts.

John Shaffer, formerly homeless, shares his story: "Before I came out here, I was suicidal, and I was working two jobs. There was no hope, just sinking further and further." he said.

Now, John has found work and a life with the St. Vincent Homeless Center. He tells me his life has changed for the better and he wants other unhoused people to find the same feeling of hope.

John told me, "I just hope they realize there are people out there who hope that will help them and care about them. They want them to succeed."

St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center is funded through private donations, and they tell me that they currently do not have enough government funding. That translates directly to their ability to assist those in need.

John Thompson, Center Coordinator, says, "Once they are back out there, the loneliness, the issues, the being frightened, I think from what I hear from the folks, that's where a lot of the issues stem from."

St. Vincent says they are always in need of more volunteers. If you'd like to help, call the number-(661) 323-7340

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

