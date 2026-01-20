Sumner Station’s future hinges on City Council decision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 130-year-old train depot in Old Town Kern could face demolition if Bakersfield City Council decides to end its lease agreement with Union Pacific Railroad.

Sumner Station, built in the late 1800s and closed for more than five decades, has been a landmark in the community for generations. The historic depot was slated for demolition until city council intervened in 2021, signing a short-term lease to maintain and preserve the building.

Now, some council members are considering ending that lease agreement, which could clear the way for the building's destruction.

"It is unique to our community, it has a history, and it's a cultural asset to Bakersfield," Councilmember Andrae Gonzales said.

Gonzales has been one of the strongest advocates for preserving Sumner Station.

"The lease agreement is actually zero dollars; it does not cost any money, it's a free lease," Gonzales said.

Local residents support keeping the historic structure intact.

"I think they should leave it here, I mean, it's history, it's old town Kern, you can't take away that, it wouldn't be the same without it," Bakersfield resident Monica Vasquez said.

Gonzales wants to extend the lease for at least one more year and push for a long-term agreement with Union Pacific. He believes renovating the depot could spark economic growth and help revitalize Old Town Kern.

"For far too long, East Bakersfield has been neglected, has been overlooked. And so it's important for us to still keep the faith and have a bold vision for Old Town Kern," Gonzales said.

City council is expected to vote Wednesday night on whether to continue the lease with Union Pacific.

"Just remodel it, put it back together. Bring it back to life. Take a chance. You gotta bring it back," Vasquez said.

For now, Sumner Station remains standing, but its future will depend on what happens at City Hall this Wednesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

