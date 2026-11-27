BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After decades of serving customers along Rosedale Highway, Super Tom's Burgers could soon be leaving its longtime location. But at 75 years old, owner George Shinas says he's not ready to walk away from the business he's spent much of his life building.

Shinas learned the property where the restaurant operates had been sold. He considered purchasing it himself but said the asking price and financing terms weren't something he could take on.

Now, he's searching for another location and hoping to move the business rather than close its doors.

For Shinas, Super Tom's is more than a restaurant. He spent months fixing up the original space before opening, doing much of the work himself. Over the years, it became a familiar stop for customers in northwest Bakersfield.

Customer Mike Miller said he was surprised to learn the restaurant could be leaving.

"But we understand that, you know, the times change. But if it does close, we're gonna really, really miss it. It's like a landmark on Rosedale Highway," Miller said.

Other customers say the restaurant has become part of their daily routines. Richard Manning, who has been visiting for several years, said he enjoys everything from the bacon and avocado burgers to the patty melts.

But customers say the connection goes beyond the food. Miller said the familiar faces behind the counter have made the restaurant feel like family.

The possibility of losing the location has also taken an emotional toll on Shinas.

"I'm very sad, you know, very, I was crying. I was crying, you know, my tears, the eyes. I can't sleep at nighttime. I wake up and say, ' What happened?" Shinas said.

Despite the uncertainty, retirement isn't part of his immediate plans. Shinas hopes to continue working and eventually pass the business along to an employee he has trained for decades.

He said he would like to give that employee the opportunity to run the restaurant while he remains involved and helps where he can.

For now, Shinas is focused on finding a new home for Super Tom's Burgers and keeping the business alive.

He could be forced to leave the Rosedale Highway location as early as mid-February.

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