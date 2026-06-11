Superintendent of Schools addresses standoff, says hostages continue to receive care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than a week after the hostage standoff at the Chase building in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Superintendent of Schools John G. Mendiburu publicly recognized the efforts of first responders and provided an update on the support being offered to those affected.

Speaking during Tuesday's Bakersfield City Council meeting, Mendiburu addressed the hostage situation at the Chase building, which is owned by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office and houses several of its departments.

"Just know that the 10 hostages are now free, as you know, and they're back with their family, and that's where they need to be for the time being," Mendiburu said.

Mendiburu was present at the command post throughout the ordeal, assisting law enforcement officials as they responded to the incident.

"Unfortunately, this is an event that you never wish upon anyone, nor hope anyone has to deal with this ever again, but just know that the city of Bakersfield shined on that evening," he said.

Mendiburu said the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office is continuing to offer services to the individuals who were taken hostage, their families and all KCSOS employees impacted by the incident. While the Chase bank branch located on the building's first floor has reopened, KCSOS offices inside the building remain closed.

As for the employees who were taken hostage, Mendiburu said they are being given as much time as they need to recover.

"They are getting 24-hour, seven-days-a-week care. The support and the resources that they need is given to them upon whatever they need to ensure that they are safe," he said.

Mendiburu also said KCSOS has owned the building for nearly a decade and continues to work in tandem with the bank on security matters.

He also said the agency is evaluating security throughout the building and increasing security measures. According to Mendiburu, those improvements were already underway before the hostage incident, but the event highlighted the need to strengthen some of those measures even further.

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