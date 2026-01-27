Supervisor says funding cuts, jurisdiction limit County role in ICE Detention inspections

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While the state has granted counties the authority to inspect public health conditions inside local immigration detention facilities, officials say the responsibility and jurisdiction still lies primarily on federal authorities. The coming as renewed scrutiny follows a recent visit by two U.S. senators to the California City ICE detention center.

Public health concerns at the privately operated CoreCivic facility resurfaced after U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff toured the site earlier this month, citing issues related to detainee medical care and living conditions.

The visit renewed attention on Senate Bill 1132, a 2024 state law that gives local public health departments the authority to inspect detention facilities, though it does not require them to do so.

“I understand there is a state bill, SB 1132, I believe, that gave us the ability to go out,” said Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, who represents the 3rd District. “But within that ability, there was no sanction or no oversight or no real teeth, other than make recommendations.”

Flores said while the county technically has inspection authority, primary responsibility for oversight lies with the federal government.

“It’s my understanding that there’s nine entities that have true oversight and jurisdiction over these facilities, including Congress, Department of Justice, ICE, Homeland Security, and a number of others,” Flores said.

Kern County Public Health officials confirmed they have not conducted any inspections of the California City detention facility.

Flores also cited budget constraints as a factor limiting the county’s ability to take on additional responsibilities, noting that state funding cuts last year reduced the public health department’s resources.

“It’s one thing for the state to enact legislation to give us the ability, so to speak, even though they have primary jurisdiction,” Flores said. “But last year that same state government cut funding to the public health department.”

According to Flores, the county sent a letter to both state and federal officials seeking clarification on what authority and responsibility it has regarding inspections of the facility.

Meanwhile, following his visit, Padilla introduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act, federal legislation that would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish civil detention standards and mandate unannounced inspections of privately operated detention facilities by the Office of Inspector General.

“Ultimately, it’s the jurisdiction of the federal government,” Flores said.

Flores said he expects the county will receive a response from state and federal authorities regarding its inquiry in the coming weeks.

