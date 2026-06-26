Supreme Court Immigration decisions raise questions for Kern County families

For thousands of families, two Supreme Court decisions could change what their futures in the United States look like. 23ABC sat down with local immigration attorney Win Eaton to understand how these rulings could impact families here in Kern County.

"Now the question is, what happens and what's the impact,” said Eaton.

That's the question many immigrant families are asking after two Supreme Court rulings gave the Trump administration more authority over immigration policy.

One of those decisions allows the administration to move forward with ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for some Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

Since 1990, TPS has allowed people from countries facing war, natural disasters and other dangerous conditions to legally live and work in the United States.

"Temporary Protected Status is still good law,” said Eaton. “It's just a matter of how it's going to be administered."

Eaton says the ruling doesn't eliminate TPS, but it does give the federal government more power over who can keep those protections.

The second decision focuses on asylum at the U.S. Mexico border.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the government can continue limiting how some migrants request asylum before entering the country, giving border officials more flexibility in managing the process.

"The asylum system is still in place,” said Eaton. “It just puts a few more tools into the toolbox of Customs and Border Protection."

Eaton says these decisions could also create uncertainty for families trying to understand their options and what protections remain available.

The full impact of these rulings is still unfolding. Eaton says families with questions should consult an immigration attorney as soon as possible.

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