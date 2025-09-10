Survivor of suicide loss shares powerful message

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Wednesday is National Suicide Prevention Day. One local woman is sharing her story — and why bringing awareness to suicide prevention matters more than ever.

Belinda Lopez Rickett is one of many people who have lost a loved one to suicide. She shared her story with me. Her husband, Jason, died by suicide in August of 2019. He was born in Bakersfield and was an active part of the community.

Belinda Lopez Rickett is a survivor is suicide loss and she says, "There were a lot of whys. We knew he was in a lot of pain. We knew that he had struggled with his mental health for a very long time, and he wasn’t taking his medication. And this is where the whys come in — why didn’t I see this? Why didn’t I stop it? There’s a lot we battle ourselves with as survivors of suicide loss."

After her loss, Belinda joined SALT — Save A Life Today — a local nonprofit dedicated to reducing suicide rates and supporting families in Kern County. "It’s unfortunate to be part of this group — but also a great group to be part of." She said.

Belinda says SALT has helped her turn her grief into advocacy — and she now works to help others who are struggling.

Ellen Eggert is the president of SALT and she says, "What we’ve learned in many, many cases — if you think someone is at risk, asking lowers anxiety. It lets people know you're comfortable talking about it. So we encourage people to learn the warning signs — and if you think someone’s at risk, ask them. There’s always help available."

Some common warning signs include:



Withdrawing from family or friends

Giving away belongings

Extreme mood swings

Increased drug or alcohol use

Feeling like a burden

Sleeping too much or too little

"Yes, those uncomfortable questions are necessary." Belinda said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

