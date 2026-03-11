Suspect arrested in deadly Oildale bar shooting as victim's family seeks remembrance over revenge

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Steven Quick, 27, was booked into the Kern County Jail following a days-long search by deputies after Jason Hall was shot and killed outside the Long Branch Saloon.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Steven Quick, 27, is in custody after deputies spent days searching for him following a deadly shooting in Oildale. Investigators say Jason Hall was shot and killed outside the Long Branch Saloon on North Chester Avenue just after midnight Saturday.

Hall's aunt, Beth Riddle, says she is grateful the suspect was apprehended instead of being assaulted by community members seeking revenge.

"And I was relieved because a lot of people were wanting to get revenge themselves, and that's not the way to take care of it," Riddle said.

Riddle says she wants the community to focus on remembering who her nephew was — a man she says worked hard to turn his life around.

"But he was so kindhearted. And very tender, and he knew what pain was, and he knew what love was," Riddle said.

Family and friends are planning a candlelight vigil to honor Hall's life, scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. outside the Long Branch Saloon. Riddle says she hopes the community will come out to show their support.

"I just hope everybody celebrates his life, as one to be remembered, as a loving, caring person," Riddle said.

Quick was booked into the Kern County Jail. The Kern County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

