Suspect dies in Kern County officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit and highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a vehicle pursuit and crash in Kern County on April 10.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of South Pepper Drive at about 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled the scene. Deputies pursued the suspect for several minutes before terminating the chase due to unsafe driving conditions.

At approximately 6 p.m., the suspect's vehicle crashed on eastbound Highway 58, east of Weedpatch Highway. Around the same time, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital via private transport. Investigators determined this victim was connected to the initial shooting on South Pepper Drive.

Deputies arrived at the crash scene and attempted to contact the suspect, which led to an officer-involved shooting. The suspect died at the scene. The Kern County Coroner will release the suspect's identity at a later date.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives took over the investigation. The department investigates any use of deadly force by its members and submits the findings to the Kern County District Attorney's Office for criminal review.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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