Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting amid traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A traffic stop in Bakersfield early Monday escalated into an officer-involved shooting after a passenger fled on foot and allegedly pointed a firearm at the officer, police said.

The incident happened just after 2:15 a.m. in the city’s South San Lauren neighborhood, near Latina Drive and Pisa Way, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop when the front passenger ran from the vehicle. Neighbors reported the suspect fled from the area of Pisa Way and ran down Latina Drive, at times hiding behind parked vehicles.

Ring camera video from the neighborhood captured officers ordering the suspect to remain in the car before the foot pursuit. Police said one officer eventually caught up to the suspect and tackled him to the ground.

“It was during that struggle between the suspect and the officer that the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed at the officer,” BPD Sgt. Eric Celedon said. “It was at that point the officer discharged his firearm until he perceived that the threat no longer existed.”

Residents reported hearing several gunshots, with four shots initially followed by additional rounds.

Police have not released the reason for the initial traffic stop, saying that information is still under investigation.

The suspect was treated at the scene and then transported to Kern Medical, where police said he was listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Both officers involved were equipped with body-worn cameras, and the footage is expected to be released following the investigation, police said. The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation remains ongoing in Bakersfield.

