Suspected DUI Crash Hits Home Off Taft Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Suspected drunk driver fails to stop at stop sign on Taft hwy and Old River Road. The driver continues to drive across the intersection into the victim's house, destroying his entrance to the home.



This is the second incident the Balwinder has experienced with this house off that road.

The home is destroyed, and the owner is debating what to do with the property.

The suspect was taken to Kern Medical for injuries and suspected DUI charges.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A bizarre anniversary marked by a truck that ran into the front of this house off Taft Highway... I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. CHP says a suspected drunk driver ran off the road late Thursday night, slamming into this unoccupied home.

Investigators tell me 31-year-old Enrique Gomez Tagle was heading north on Old River Road around 10:30 Thursday night when he ran the stop sign at Taft Highway and continued into the front of the home across the intersection.

Balwinder Joshan said, "The truck went all the way into the house, and all the roofing fell on the truck. They had to break this entrance to get the truck out. It was a two-door truck, and it took them almost an hour and a half to pull it out."

"Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the driver they did suspect alcohol to be a factor in this crash. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol," said Eric Scott, CHP Officer.

It's not the first time a vehicle has hit this building. On September 13th, 2022... nearly two years to the minute of the Thursday night crash. Another car slammed into the home and caught on fire. Only then Balwinder and his family were living there.

Balwinder said, "My family is still suffering from the last one, and this happens again."

"The baby fell from the bed he was crying. Of course, I tried to get the baby out. Then I see the car is starting to get on fire. So, it suddenly comes to my brain that the car is about to blow up. So I got the baby out, and my daughter-in-law and son said they couldn't cause they were stuck. So, I tried to pull them out as best as I could. As soon as I get them out and we walk outside, the whole house is on fire." said Balwinder.

Joshawn says, "he believes the design of the intersection and poor lighting are partially to blame for the intersection"

CHP says the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to Kern Medical with major injuries. For 23ABC, I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

